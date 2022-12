Lloyd will start Sunday against the Titans in the absence of Chad Muma (ankle), John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lloyd started the first nine games of the season, totaling 69 tackles and two interceptions during that stretch. However, he's reverted to a reserve gig over the Jaguars' past three games, recording 12 stops in that span. Look for Lloyd to return to relevancy in IDP leagues now that he's back in a starting role.