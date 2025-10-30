Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Still tending to calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Lloyd sat out the Jaguars' last game before their Week 8 bye versus the Rams due to a calf injury, and now he's in danger of being sidelined for Week 9 action as well. He'll likely need to participate fully in practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Just three tackles in Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: 99-yard pick-six in MNF victory•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Picks off Purdy twice in Week 4 win•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Snags interception in loss•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Option not exercised•