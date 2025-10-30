default-cbs-image
Lloyd (calf) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Lloyd sat out the Jaguars' last game before their Week 8 bye versus the Rams due to a calf injury, and now he's in danger of being sidelined for Week 9 action as well. He'll likely need to participate fully in practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

