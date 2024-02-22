Lloyd finished the 2023 season with 127 tackles (75 solo), seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Despite playing in two fewer games than he did as a rookie, the 2022 first-round pick recorded 12 more tackles in his second NFL season. Lloyd's production is also notable since he plays alongside Foye Oluokun, who was once again one of the most productive tacklers in the league with 173 stops.