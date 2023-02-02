Lloyd had 115 tackles (59 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

The rookie first-round pick played an every-down role at times for Jacksonville this season, and he finished third on the team in tackles. Lloyd should take on a more consistent role during his sophomore campaign in 2023, though his IPD potential will likely remain more limited while playing alongside Foye Oluokun, who has two straight 180-plus tackle seasons.