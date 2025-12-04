Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Upgrades to full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Lloyd upgraded to a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. The middle linebacker picked up a chest injury in last Sunday's win against the Titans, but has just as quickly shaken the injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. The starter suiting up likely extinguishes any hopes Ventrell Miller may have had about an increased defensive snap share this coming week.