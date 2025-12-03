Lloyd (chest) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Lloyd started, as usual, this past Sunday against the Titans and tied his season-high mark with eight tackles, but he appears to have picked up a chest injury as well. At this point there's no indication that the issue is serious, though Lloyd may need to log at least one full practice session over the next two days to avoid entering the weekend with an injury designation. Ventrell Miller would figure to absorb most of Lloyd's defensive snaps if the latter isn't able to play Sunday versus the Colts.