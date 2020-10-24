The Jaguars activated Ozigbo (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.
Ozigbo was placed on IR before the season began, but he's back to full health after two weeks of practice. An undrafted rookie in 2019, Ozigbo totaled 50 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches during his first year in the league, and he could have increased duties this season. Rookie James Robinson has carved out a role as the lead back for the Jaguars, averaging 18 touches per game, but with Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ozigbo could be utilized right away. However, Dare Ogunbowale's pass-catching acumen could make him a better fit to replace Thompson.