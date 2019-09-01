The Jaguars claimed Ozigbo off waivers from the Saints on Sunday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska averaged 4.4 yards on 21 carries and 6.8 yards on nine receptions (10 targets) while playing for the Saints this preseason. The Jaguars also claimed Tyler Ervin, adding a pair of running backs to join Leonard Fournette, Alfred Blue (ankle) and Ryquell Armstead.