Coach Doug Marrone has acknowledged that the Jaguars' approach to who gets carries out of the gate will be "situation and matchup-based," with Ozigbo, Chris Thompson and James Robinson likely candidates to see early-season touches, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

Ryquell Armstead is currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. It was also reported Saturday that Devonta Freeman had a visit planned with the Jaguars, but as things stand, it's plausible that the team employs a committee approach out of the gate, with Thompson likely to have a high profile in passing situations and the team's other active backs rotating on early downs. Ozigbo should be part of that mix, but it may not be until the team resumes practice -- and it's reported how first-team reps are handled -- that we'll have more than a speculative take on Jacksonville's potential Week 1 carry allotment.