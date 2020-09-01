Ozigbo could have a role in the Jacksonville backfield Week 1 against the Colts, SI.com's John Shipley reports.

Ryquell Armstead emerged as the favorite to serve as the lead ballcarrier after Leonard Fournette was waived Monday, but there's also been some talk of Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson getting touches, along with veteran passing-down specialist Chris Thompson. Part of the reasoning is that Armstead missed time in August while he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, allowing Ozigbo and Robinson to make good impressions in practice. Ozigbo was undrafted out of Nebraska last year, initially catching on with the Saints before spending most of the season as a healthy scratch with the Jaguars. It sounds like the 2019 roster stash could translate to some 2020 work.