Ozigbo did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Ozigbo has a clear path to backfield work, with Leonard Fournette having been cut just prior to the start of the season, but his opportunities will be contingent on health. The 23-year-old will have two more chances to resume practicing and shed his injury tag before Sunday's game against Indianapolis. If Ozigbo is unable to suit up for the season opener, the Jaguars will proceed forth with a combination of undrafted rookie James Robinson and Chris Thompson.
