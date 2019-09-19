Play

Ozigbo is a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ozigbo has not yet appeared in a game this season. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars shortly after roster cutdowns, but it remains to be seen whether he'll end up carving out a role in Jacksonville.

