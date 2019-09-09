Ozigbo was a healthy inactive for Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Ozigbo was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars after roster cutdowns but was the odd man out come Sunday. Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead are locked into their starting and backup roles, respectively, while Tyler Ervin works as a return specialist. Ozigbo may remain off the gameday roster going forward, barring an injury.

