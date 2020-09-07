Ozigbo is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart of the season.

After Leonard Fournette was cut last week, coach Doug Marrone told Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com that the Jaguars will take a "situation- and matchup-based" approach with the backfield. Prior to the release of the aforementioned depth chart, it was anybody's guess who among Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson would get the first shot at RB work Week 1 against the Colts. With Robinson in front of Ozigbo, the latter is poised to play second fiddle in the season opener while Chris Thompson takes on most of the pass-catching reps among Jacksonville running backs.