Ozigbo (hamstring) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Ozigbo had been placed as high as No. 2 on the Jacksonville running back depth chart this year, and was once considered part of the committee set to replace Leonard Fournette following his release. A hamstring injury surfaced Wednesday, however, and things appear to have gone downhill fast. With Ryquell Armstead on the COVID list, the Jaguars were set to move forward with James Robinson and Chris Thompson as the only healthy running backs for Week 1's matchup against Indianapolis, though they did sign Dare Ogunbowale in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Hamstring injury surfaces•
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Opening season as No. 2 back•
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Committee approach likely•
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Rising up depth chart•
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Could have role in opener•
-
Jaguars' Devine Ozigbo: Receives 12 touches Week 17•