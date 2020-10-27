Coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that Ozigbo's hamstring injury is in the same leg of the injury that kept him out for six weeks, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Ozigbo spent the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, and upon his return to the lineup, the second-year running back aggravated the injury. It's unclear how severe his current injury is, but there's a good chance he will miss time again due to the recurring nature of this issue. James Robinson and Dare Ogunbowale are currently the only two healthy running backs on Jacksonville's roster because Chris Thompson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars have a Week 8 bye before returning to action against the Texans.