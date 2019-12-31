Ozigbo had nine carries for 27 yards and caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win over the Colts.

The 23-year-old worked as the Jaguars' No. 2 running back behind Ryquell Armstead with Leonard Fournette (neck/illness) sidelined, but he only ended up receiving three fewer touches than Armstead. Ozigbo appeared in 10 games in 2019 but didn't touch the ball prior to Sunday. Fournette and Armstead should enter 2020 in the starting and backup roles, respectively, likely leaving Ozigbo with zero fantasy relevance without injury or a change of scenery.