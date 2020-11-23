Ozigbo caught all three targets for five yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

The three receptions ranked second on the team, but his involvement is a bit misleading as he played only four offensive snaps and all three catches came on the final drive of the blowout. Ozigbo missed the previous two games with the hamstring issue and should serve as the team's backup tailback. James Robinson once again dominated the backfield reps and was the only player to receive a carry during Sunday's contest.