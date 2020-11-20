Ozigbo (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

This has been a lost season for Ozigbo up to this point, but he should be able to take the field Sunday. With Chris Thompson (back) on IR, Ozigbo should serve as the backup to workhorse James Robinson, who also shed his injury designation with a full practice Friday after being limited by a shoulder injury earlier in the week.