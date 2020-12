Ozigbo caught all four of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.

Ozigbo's production is a bit misleading, as he played only six offensive snaps and all four catches came on Jacksonville's final drive of the blowout loss. Dare Ogunbowale had one catch for 12 yards and operated as the backup to workhorse James Robinson for most of the contest.