Ozigbo had one carry for one yard and caught his lone target for three yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Bears.

The 24-year-old played a season-high 11 offensive snaps Sunday, but it's a disappointing total with workhorse James Robinson (ankle) sidelined. Dare Ogunbowale stepped into the lead role and dominated the workload, totaling 78 yards on 17 touches while playing 71 percent of the offensive snaps. Even if Robinson is unable to play Week 17, Ozigbo is likely to remain in the backup role behind Ogunbowale.