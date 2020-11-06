Ozigbo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars" official site reports.

Ozigbo's absence comes as no surprise considering he hasn't been able to practice since promptly re-injuring the same hamstring that forced him to miss the season's first six games. Considering he seems to have returned too early from his original injury, Ozigbo will likely take extra precautions to make sure his hamstring fully heals this time before he sees the field again.