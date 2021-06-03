Coach Urban Meyer challenged Chark (shin) to get stronger during the offseason, and the wideout has already added seven pounds in the weight room, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Meyer didn't like what he saw from the 24-year-old when reviewing film from the 2020 season, and the new coach approached the wideout to voice his concerns. It's a pivotal point in Chark's career as he enters a contract year, and he should benefit from more stability at quarterback with rookie first overall pick Trevor Lawrence taking the reigns. Chark eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards with eight touchdowns in 2019, but he struggled to find consistency last season with 706 receiving yards and five scores. The addition of Marvin Jones should also help open downfield opportunities for Chark, and the offense as a whole.