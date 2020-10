Coach Doug Marrone said the team is "comfortable" with Chark (chest) playing Sunday against the Bengals, ashlyn reports.

The 24-year-old was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday while sporting a red non-contact jersey after sitting out Week 3, but the Jaguars apparently don't have any reservations in returning him to the field this weekend. Chark's availability should receive further clarity when the team releases its official injury report later in the day.