Chark was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Texans with an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chark suffered the injury in the fourth quarter, and it's unlikely he returns with just a few minutes remaining in regulation. The third-year receiver caught three passes for 16 yards before exiting the game. Laviska Shenault, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley likely will be rolled out in three-wide sets for the remainder of the game.