Chark recorded two receptions on nine targets for 16 yards in Week 14 against the Titans.

Chark was third on the team with nine targets -- his highest mark since Week 9. However, he failed to get on the same page as either Mike Glennon or Gardner Minshew, leaving with him another subpar performance. Given the lack of clarity regarding who will be under center for the Jaguars in Week 15 against the Ravens and the difficulty of the matchup, it will be tough for Chark to produce regardless of his target volume.