Chark caught one of seven targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

Chark led Jacksonville in targets again, but he was once again inefficient despite seeing notable volume and a favorable gamescript. The third-year wideout and quarterback Gardner Minshew rarely seemed to be on the same page Sunday, as a number of Chark's targets came in the form of low or off target throws. The lack of a connection was perhaps most reliable on Jacksonville's final drive of the game, as Minshew threw a deep ball out of bounce to Chark, who nearly reeled it in, on third and eight. Then, on fourth and eight to essentially seal the game, Minshew missed a wide open Chark for what would have been a first down. The 2018 second-round pick was limited in practice all week due to an ankle issue, so it's possible that his efficiency issues can be blamed in part on injuries. Whatever the case, Chark will look to get right during Jacksonville's Week 8 bye.