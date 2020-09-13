Chark caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Colts.

Chark saw surprisingly limited volume with both Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole out-targeting him. That was partially the product of a surprisingly positive game script for the Jaguars, as Gardner Minshew attempted only 20 passes. Despite that disappointment, Chark still delivered a touchdown on a six-yard reception. Jacksonville could be in line for another slow paced contest in Week 2 as they match up against Tennessee, making it possible that Chark's ceiling will be kept in check once again.