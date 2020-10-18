Chark recorded seven receptions on 14 targets for 45 yards in Week 6 against the Lions.

Chark entered the game with 20 targets in four games and nearly doubled his season total with this performance. However, the results expected from such volume didn't come, as he averaged only 3.2 yards per target and also failed to find the end zone. Nevertheless, Chark was clearly quarterback Gardner Minshew's top option and seemed to escaped any setbacks to an ankle injury that left him questionable to suit up. Chark will look to work more efficiently in Week 7 against the Chargers.