Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Able to practice
Chark (ankle) is expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Chark did some on-field work Monday and now appears set for a return to practice. He'll likely be a limited participant, but that nonetheless gives him a shot to suit up for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The wide receiver was able to run and cut during his Monday workout, with coach Doug Marrone referring to the progress as "great news" for Chark's odds to play Week 16.
