Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Another limited practice
Chark (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back limited sessions appear to have Chark angling toward a return to action Sunday against the Falcons, though it remains to be seen if he ends up listed as questionable for the contest come Friday, or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.
More News
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Able to practice•
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Returns to field Monday•
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Ruled out in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Misses another practice•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: In line to miss another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...