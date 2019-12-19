Play

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Another limited practice

Chark (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited sessions appear to have Chark angling toward a return to action Sunday against the Falcons, though it remains to be seen if he ends up listed as questionable for the contest come Friday, or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.

