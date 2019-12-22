Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Drops crucial pass

Chark caught two of seven passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta.

The Jags fell behind early, but the game might have ended differently had Chark caught a would-be touchdown pass on fourth down with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. It would have been a difficult catch for sure as Chark was hit from behind while trying to wrangle the pass, but it still torpedoed Jacksonville's comeback hopes. The sophomore target has run hot and cold this season with his previous game against Week 17's opponent, Indianapolis, among his high points of the year. He went for 104 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 15 targets in that game, albeit with veteran Nick Foles throwing passes.