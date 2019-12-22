Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Drops crucial pass
Chark caught two of seven passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta.
The Jags fell behind early, but the game might have ended differently had Chark caught a would-be touchdown pass on fourth down with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. It would have been a difficult catch for sure as Chark was hit from behind while trying to wrangle the pass, but it still torpedoed Jacksonville's comeback hopes. The sophomore target has run hot and cold this season with his previous game against Week 17's opponent, Indianapolis, among his high points of the year. He went for 104 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 15 targets in that game, albeit with veteran Nick Foles throwing passes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.