Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Listed as limited Wednesday

Chark (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Chark (ankle) approached this past Sunday's game against the Falcons listed as questionable, but ended up suiting up and seeing action on 87 percent of the Jaguars' Week 16 snaps on offense. With no reported setbacks in that contest, the wideout's listed limitations Wednesday likely reflect that his reps would have been managed if the team had practiced.

