Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Misses another practice

Chark (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

What Chark is able to do at practice Friday, if anything, will thus be a pivotal with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If he's limited or out this weekend, added Week 15 looks will be available for Dede Westbrook (shoulder), Chris Conley and Keelan Cole.

