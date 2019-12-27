Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: No injury designation for finale
Chark (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Chark didn't advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, but the Jaguars were apparently encouraged enough with how he looked to clear him for the finale. The second-year player will fill his usual role as Jacksonville's top target in an offense that could be missing multiple key skill-position players in Week 17. Quarterback Gardner Minshew (shoulder), running back Leonard Fournette (neck) and fellow wideout Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) are all listed as questionable.
