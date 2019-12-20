Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Questionable but should play

Chark (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta but is expected to play, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Chark has been working as a limited practice participant this week, and it appears he'll return to action Week 16 after missing last week's win over the Raiders. The 23-year-old should reclaim his status as Jacksonville's top wideout, though it's still worth checking in on his availability ahead of Sunday's 1 P.M. ET kickoff.