Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Quiet in finale
Chark caught four of five targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.
The 23-year-old was unable to find much involvement downfield in the season finale, but the production was just enough to put him over 1,000 yards for the season. Chark finished 2019 with 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games, a major jump forward after catching only 14 passes as a rookie last year. The 2018 second-round pick was one of the more productive wideouts in the league through Week 8 with 660 yards and six touchdowns, but Jacksonville's offensive struggles in the second half brought his numbers back down to earth. Regardless, Chark is primed to enter 2020 as the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver after showing a solid connection with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew.
