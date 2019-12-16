Play

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Returns to field Monday

Coach Doug Marrone said Chark (ankle) received clearance to do on-field work Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

After rolling his ankle during the Jags' Week 14 loss to the Chargers, Chark was unable to practice last week and didn't suit up this past Sunday at Oakland. Per Marrone, Chark's activity included running and cutting, adding that the development is "great news" for his odds to return Sunday in Atlanta. Consequently, Chark's practice reps will be something to watch as the week goes on.

