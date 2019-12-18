Play

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chark (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.

The Jaguars' top receiver was unable to practice at all last week before missing this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, so his return to a limited session Wednesday is a key step toward potentially returning to action this weekend against the Falcons.

