Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Ruled out in Week 15
Chark (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
With Chark sitting out this weekend, added opportunities will be on tap for fellow wideouts Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. Slot man Dede Westbrook (shoulder) could also handle an elevated role in the passing attack, assuming he's cleared to play Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Misses another practice•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: In line to miss another practice•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Not ready for practice•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Has ankle injury of unknown severity•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: In walking boot postgame•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.