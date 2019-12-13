Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Ruled out in Week 15

Chark (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

With Chark sitting out this weekend, added opportunities will be on tap for fellow wideouts Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. Slot man Dede Westbrook (shoulder) could also handle an elevated role in the passing attack, assuming he's cleared to play Sunday.