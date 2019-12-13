Play

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Ruled out this week

Chark (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

With Chark unavailable, added Week 15 opportunities will be on tap for fellow wideouts Chris Conley and Keelan Cole, as well as slot man Dede Westbrook (shoulder), assuming he's cleared to play this weekend.

