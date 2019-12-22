Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Suits up Sunday
Chark (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Chark, who logged a full slate of limited practices this past week, will thus return to action after missing last weekend's 20-16 win over the Raiders. He should reclaim his prominent role in the Jaguars passing attack in Week 16 and figures to see his share of targets Sunday in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Thirteen contests into his 2019 campaign, Chark has logged 67 catches on 106 targets for 956 yards and eight TDs. At 5-9, Jacksonville is out of the playoff mix, but Chark still has a couple of potential statistical benchmarks in sight as the season winds down for his team, specifically, 1,000 receiving yards and the ten-touchdown mark.
