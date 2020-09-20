Chark caught all four of his targets for 84 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 2018 second-round pick led Jacksonville in receiving yards, but his four targets ranked tied-fourth among the team's pass catchers. Chark is off to somewhat of a slow start with seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown through two games after totaling 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout 2019 campaign,