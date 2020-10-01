Chark (chest/back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins, Chark has opened Week 4 prep with back-to-back limited showings in practice. He'll have one more opportunity to increase his participation level Friday, and if he does, he could approach Sunday's game in Cincinnati without an injury designation. Through his two outings this season, Chark has reeled in all seven of his targets for 109 yards and a touchdown.