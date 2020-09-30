Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Chark (chest) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Jacksonville isn't quite ready to turn Chark loose after he was sidelined for the team's Week 3 loss to the Dolphins, but the wideout looks to be in good place health-wise after passing all medical tests on his chest injury Monday. Assuming Chark is able to advance to full activity by Thursday or Friday, fantasy managers should expect him to be available for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.