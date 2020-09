Chark (chest/back) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Dolphins, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Chark has been listed as a limited practice participant by the Jaguars this week, but at this point, we'd be surprised if he's held out Thursday night. Either way, confirmation of the wideout's Week 3 status will arrive upon the release of inactives in advance of the team's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff versus Miami.