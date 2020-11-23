Chark secured four of eight targets for 41 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Chark exploded with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in quarterback Jake Luton's first start Week 9 against the Texans, but he's produced a tempered eight receptions for 97 yards in two outings since. Despite the offensive struggles, exemplified by just one total passing TD for the Jaguars between Weeks 10 and 11, Chark remains the clear No. 1 receiving option. The 24-year-old has averaged 8.2 targets per game since Week 4, as Jacksonville readies for a home test against Cleveland in its upcoming matchup.