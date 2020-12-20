Chark caught four of five targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

Baltimore had this game in hand early and went into halftime with a 26-0 lead, but Jacksonville's pass catchers didn't benefit much from the negative game script. Chark clearly remains the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver, but that hasn't meant much lately with him posting only 12 catches for 154 yards and zero touchdowns over his past four games. A matchup with the Bears in Week 16 is unlikely to improve his outlook.