Chark (chest/back), who is officially questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Chark's lack of activity Wednesday is worth noting because the Jaguars listed him as limited both Monday and Tuesday. However, when asked about the wideout's Week 3 status, coach Doug Marrone said, "I just think we're being careful." Confirmation of Chark's Week 3 status will arrive when the Jaguars release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.