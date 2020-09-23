Chark (chest/back), who is officially questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

That's worth noting, since the Jaguars listed him as limited both Monday and Tuesday, but when asked about wideout's Week 3 status, coach Doug Marrone noted, "I just think we're being careful." Confirmation of Chark's Thursday night availability will arrive upon the release of inactives in advance of the team's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff against Miami.